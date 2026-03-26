PM meeting with Prime Minister Orpo of Finland: 26 March 2026

The Prime Minister met the Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo this afternoon.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Orpo for the Finnish hospitality during the meeting of Joint Expeditionary Force leaders.

The leaders then discussed the UK’s announcement that British forces will now be able to interdict shadow fleet vessels in British waters and agreed on the importance of increasing the pressure on Russia.

Turning to the close relationship between the UK and Finland, both Prime Ministers agreed to deepen cooperation across defence, trade and cultural ties.

The Prime Minister also set out his ambition for a closer relationship with the European Union, which both leaders agreed would be of mutual benefit.