PM meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan: 26 September 2024
The Prime Minister met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan in New York this morning.
The Prime Minister met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan in New York this morning.
They discussed the deep relationship between the UK and Pakistan, including strong people to people links, and on trade and investment.
They agreed to work together to deepen these relations further, particularly on trade, climate, and security.
The Prime Minister also congratulated Prime Minister Sharif on Pakistan’s election to the UN Security Council and agreed on the importance of working to strengthen the multilateral system.