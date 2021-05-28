PM meeting with Prime Minister of Hungary: 28 May 2021

The Prime Minister met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Downing Street today.

The leaders discussed the importance of the UK and Hungary working together bilaterally to increase security and prosperity in our countries and to address global challenges such as climate change.

Hungary will take on the presidency of the Visegrád Group of Central European nations in July and the Prime Minister looked forward to the UK working more closely with the group in future.

The Prime Minister raised his significant concerns about human rights in Hungary, including gender equality, LGBT rights and media freedom.

The leaders also discussed a number of foreign policy issues including Russia, Belarus and China. The Prime Minister encouraged Hungary to use their influence to promote democracy and stability.