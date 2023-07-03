PM meeting with Prime Minister of Bahrain: 3 July 2023

The Prime Minister hosted Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain, at Downing Street today for a bilateral meeting.

The leaders welcomed the signing of a new Strategic Investment and Collaboration Partnership today between the UK and Bahrain. The agreement aims to facilitate additional investment of more than £1 billion into the UK, support the diversification of Bahrain’s economy and drive greater cooperation between our countries in clean technology, business services and manufacturing.

The Prime Minister said the agreement marks the next chapter the historic and close relationship between the UK and Bahrain, which spans security, defence and trade.

The leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, noting the threat to international stability and norms posed by Russia’s invasion, and agreed on the importance of a strong united stance in the face of Iran’s destabilising regional activity.

The Prime Minister also welcomed progress on domestic reforms in Bahrain, particularly in relation to the judiciary and legal process, and looked forward to working closely with the Crown Prince on our shared priorities going forward.