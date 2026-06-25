PM meeting with Prime Minister Mottley of Barbados: 25 June 2026
The Prime Minister welcomed the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley for a meeting in Downing Street today.
The Prime Minister welcomed the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley for a meeting in Downing Street today, during London Climate Action Week.
The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Mottley for her international leadership on climate action, welcoming efforts by the UK and Barbados to tackle super pollutants.
The leaders also discussed initiatives for combatting organised crime and enhancing regional security in the Caribbean.
They looked forward to the UK and Barbados continuing to deepen work together through the Commonwealth, including on trade and business opportunities.