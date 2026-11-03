PM meeting with Prime Minister Mottley of Barbados: 2 November 2026

The Prime Minister met the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua.

Setting out his vision for the UK, the Prime Minister said he was focused on building strong friendships abroad with partners to navigate major global challenges.

That included on climate, where countries like Barbados were on the front line of rising sea levels, extreme temperatures and significant environmental changes, the Prime Minister.

It was vital that Commonwealth partners continued to shine a light on the major impacts climate change was causing, the leaders agreed, paying tribute to Prime Minister Mottley’s leadership in this space.

The Prime Minister then set out how the UK wanted to reset international financial frameworks for debt through the UK-hosted G20 next year.

Turning to the Prime Minister’s announcement outlining how the UK was offering a structured dialogue for communities impacted by the transatlantic slave trade, the leaders discussed next steps and the Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Mottley for her ongoing support.

The leaders looked forward to speaking further during the summit.