PM meeting with Prime Minister Modi of India: 9 September 2023

The Prime Minister met India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in New Delhi today.

He congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his country’s consummate presidency of the G20 this year, which has demonstrated India’s vital global leadership and influence. Prime Minister Modi noted the warm reception the Prime Minister has received in India.

The leaders reflected on the close and growing ties between the UK and India, exemplified in the ‘living bridge’ between our people. They agreed it was important to build on the past and focus on the future, cementing a modern partnership in cutting-edge defence technology, trade and innovation. They also discussed a number of consular issues.

The leaders had a productive conversation about negotiations on a UK-India Free Trade Agreement. The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s ambition to deliver a landmark trade deal which benefits businesses and workers in both countries and grows our trade in both goods and services.

They agreed that ministers and negotiating teams would continue to work at pace towards an FTA.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi welcomed the opportunity to meet again in person and the Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Modi again on delivering a successful G20 Summit.