PM meeting with Prime Minister Modi of India: 21 May 2023

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, at the G7 Summit in Japan today.

Prime Minister Modi passed on his warm congratulations on the coronation of his Majesty King Charles III.

The leaders reflected on the deep ties between the UK and India, rooted in our human connections, and the vital importance of democracy and fair and open trade.

They discussed progress on a UK-India Free Trade Agreement. The leaders agreed that their teams would continue to work at pace to finalise an ambitious and mutually beneficial deal.

The leaders discussed the wider objectives of the G7 Summit and the Prime Minister committed his strong support for India’s G20 Presidency, which comes at a crucial time for global security and prosperity.

He looked forward to working closely with Prime Minister Modi ahead of a successful Summit later this year.