PM meeting with Prime Minister Michal of Estonia: 17 December 2024

The Prime Minister met Prime Minister Kristen Michal ahead of the Joint Expeditionary Force summit in Tallin this morning.

The Prime Minister began by thanking Prime Minister Michal for hosting such a successful and important summit at a crucial time for European security.

The leaders reflected on the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) dinner last night and the group’s strong support for Ukraine, which was underscored by action, rather than warm words. They discussed the importance of increasing pressure on Putin through further military and economic support for Ukraine, and the strategic use of sanctions.

Estonia and the UK were vital defence and security partners, and that cooperation continued to go from strength-to-strength, the leaders agreed.

It was further exemplified by the opening of a new London headquarters for Estonian defence firm Frankenburg Technologies today, the Prime Ministers noted.

Updating on his EU reset, the Prime Minister said that he believed a closer relationship between the UK and EU countries would bring benefits for both British and EU citizens across a wide range of areas, including in growth and security.

Turning to the clean energy agenda, the Prime Minister updated on his successful visit to Norway yesterday, and his mission to deliver clean power by 2030 and accelerate to net zero. The leaders agreed on the need to go further and faster to support energy security and lower costs for bill payers.

They looked forward to speaking again at the JEF summit.