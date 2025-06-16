PM meeting with Prime Minister Meloni of Italy: 15 June 2025

The Prime Minister met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Summit this evening.

Discussing the situation in the Middle East, the Prime Minister urged restraint and de-escalation. The devastating human toll as well as the potential global economic impact caused by rising global oil prices cannot be underestimated, the leaders agreed.

They added that this Summit comes at a vitally important moment for the world, and that G7 partners must find a way forward through diplomacy.

They reiterated their enduring support for Ukraine, agreeing that it is a topic of our common security that they looked forward to discussing in the next two days.

They had a lengthy discussion on migration, confirming that they would continue working together on innovative solutions to break the criminal model of irregular migration.

The Prime Minister raised the UK’s world-leading work on people smuggling sanctions, adding that he looked forward to working with other European countries on this approach.