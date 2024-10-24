PM meeting with Prime Minister Luxon of New Zealand: 24 October 2024

The Prime Minister met Christopher Luxon, the Prime Minister of New Zealand in Samoa.

The leaders discussed the importance of the Commonwealth, and the opportunities it presented for all its members.

The Prime Minister said he believed there was a unique moment to harness the potential of the grouping to drive further growth and support smaller members, such as those in the Pacific.

Turning to the bilateral relationship between the UK and New Zealand, the Prime Ministers reflected on the close people-to-people links and strong trading partnership.

Discussing the situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Luxon for New Zealand’s strong support for Operation Interflex, which had trained 45,000 Ukrainian troops, and updated him on his discussions with the Quad in Berlin last week.

On the Middle East, the leaders agreed on the need for de-escalation, regional stability and the increase of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.