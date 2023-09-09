PM meeting with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore: 9 September 2023

The Prime Minister met Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the G20 Summit in India today.

The leaders praised today’s agreement of the UK-Singapore Strategic Partnership. They underlined the document’s importance in elevating our already strong partnership and strengthening the work we do together across trade, security, and science and technology.

The Prime Minister said that the Strategic Partnership is the latest example of the UK’s tilt to the Indo-Pacific, a significant diplomatic move which is seeing us invest more in this increasingly crucial region. Prime Minister Lee welcomed this heightened engagement.

The leaders discussed the challenges and opportunities presented by AI. They agreed on the need for further work between international partners to ensure proper regulation of AI. The Prime Minister updated on progress towards the UK’s AI Safety Summit, and he and Prime Minister Lee looked forward to working together on this issue.

You can read the full Strategic Partnership Declaration here.