PM meeting with Prime Minister Kristersson of Sweden: 26 March 2026

The Prime Minister met the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, at the Joint Expeditionary Force Summit (JEF) earlier today.

The Prime Minister welcomed Sweden’s leadership in taking disruptive action against Russia’s shadow fleet and updated on plans for interdictions in UK waters, including in the Channel, which were announced today.

Turning to Ukraine, the leaders reiterated their steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and discussed how they could continue to step up pressure on Russia, beyond the shadow fleet, to force Putin to seriously engage with peace talks.

It was also vital JEF nations continued to reinforce security in the High North from the real threat posed by Russia, the Prime Minister said.

The leaders discussed the opportunity to deepen the close maritime partnership between the UK and Sweden to strengthen security in the region.

Both looked forward to speaking again soon.