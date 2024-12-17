PM meeting with Prime Minister Kristersson of Sweden: 17 December 2024

The Prime Minister met Ulf Kristersson, the Prime Minister of Sweden, in Tallinn this afternoon following a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force.

The UK and Sweden were great Allies and strong partners, with a shared approach to global challenges, the leaders agreed.

Turning to Ukraine, the leaders underscored the need to put the country in the strongest possible position, so they could fight through 2025.

The deployment of DPRK soldiers to the frontline in Russia further emphasised the global nature of Putin’s war and the indivisibility of Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic security, the leaders noted.

The Prime Minister also updated Prime Minister Kristersson on his EU reset.

Across defence, security, trade and growth, there was an opportunity to be ambitious about a new relationship with the EU that would deliver a better Brexit for the hardworking British people, the Prime Minister said.

The leaders looked forward to seeing each other again soon.