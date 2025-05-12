PM meeting with Prime Minister Kristersson of Sweden: 12 May 2025

The Prime Minister welcomed the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson to Downing Street this afternoon.

Following the successful Joint Expeditionary Force meeting in Oslo last week and the Coalition of the Willing call in Kyiv on Saturday, the leaders underlined that now more than ever it is vital to be united on defence and security.

They agreed to continue support for Ukraine and put the pressure on Putin to accept the ceasefire deal on the table – without conditions. The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Kristersson for Sweden’s contribution to Operation Interflex – the training programme for Ukrainians in the UK.

On trade, defence and civil nuclear, the leaders agreed to closer working.

They both looked forward to discussing migration, security and defence at the European Political Community meeting later this week.