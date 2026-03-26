PM meeting with Prime Minister Jetten of the Netherlands: 26 March 2026

The Prime Minister met the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten, at the Joint Expeditionary Force Summit (JEF) earlier today.

The leaders began by discussing opportunities to work more closely together on energy, technology, and defence, noting the long history of close cooperation between two countries.

The Prime Minister reflected on his visit to the Dutch and British Marines training centre in Rotterdam last year, adding that he hoped both nations could go further in their military cooperation in the coming months.

The leaders agreed on the importance of maintaining support for Ukraine both through joint training, and efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence capabilities.

On the Middle East, the Prime Minister updated on his recent conversations with leaders in the region, and the UK’s efforts to support partners with defensive capability.

The Prime Minister said he hoped to welcome Prime Minister Jetten to London soon.