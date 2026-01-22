PM meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen of Denmark: 22 January 2026

The Prime Minister hosted the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, at Chequers this afternoon.

The leaders began by reflecting on recent developments. They agreed that security in the Arctic was a matter for the entire NATO alliance, and Europe and NATO would continue to drive forward progress.

The leaders also discussed how the UK and Denmark could deepen broader security cooperation, both bilaterally and across Europe, including through increasing interoperability between militaries.

On Ukraine, the Prime Minister condemned Russia’s vicious attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, and the leaders discussed next steps for the Coalition of the Willing.

The leaders also discussed the situation in the Middle East, and the Prime Minister said it was vital phase two of the Gaza peace plan was reached.

The Prime Minister also raised migration, and the leaders spoke about the need to increase cooperation on innovative solutions to stem the flow of illegal migrants across the continent.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.