PM meeting with Prime Minister Ciolacu of Romania: 13 November 2024

The Prime Minister welcomed Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to Downing Street this afternoon.

The leaders began by discussing the historic visit, which was the first by a Romanian Prime Minister to the United Kingdom in more than 17 years.

Across defence, security, trade and investment, the relationship between the two countries was full of opportunity and potential, the leaders agreed.

They reflected on the new treaty announced by their defence secretaries today to deepen defence cooperation and procurement, and underscored the importance of supporting allies in the region from ongoing Russian aggression.

The Prime Minister welcomed Prime Minister Ciolacu’s reflections on the situation in the Black Sea, including the UK’s ongoing demining support.

They also discussed how the UK could further support Romania’s critical national infrastructure through investment and expertise, including on clean energy.

The Prime Minister then updated on his EU reset and said he hoped it would allow for a closer relationship with partners across Europe.

The leaders agreed to stay in touch.