PM meeting with Prime Minister Carney of Canada: 26 September 2025

The Prime Minister met the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney this morning in London.

The leaders began by reflecting on the strength of the UK-Canada relationship, and the Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Carney on hosting a successful G7 Leader’s Summit in June.

They discussed Russia’s reckless incursions on NATO airspace over recent weeks in Poland, Romania and Estonia. Both leaders agreed that the Alliance remains united and prepared to defend NATO airspace decisively against any further provocations.

They underscored that Russia’s dangerous and irresponsible behaviour has only deepened NATO’s resolve and solidarity with Ukraine. The leaders reiterated the importance of intensifying international pressure on Russia’s war machine—through financial sanctions and the use of immobilised assets to support Ukraine’s reconstruction.

They expressed full solidarity with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen following recent incursions by unidentified drones into Danish airspace.

The leaders also reflected on the recognition of the State of Palestine and the urgent need to advance towards a sustainable peace in the Middle East. The Prime Minister emphasised that Hamas must release all hostages, agree to an immediate ceasefire, accept that it will play no role in governing Gaza, and commit to full disarmament.

Elsewhere, they agreed on strengthening joint cooperation to drive growth for people in both the UK and Canada through the ratification of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

They both wished their teams good luck in tomorrow’s Women’s Rugby World Cup final.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.