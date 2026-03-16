PM meeting with Prime Minister Carney of Canada: 16 March 2026

The Prime Minister welcomed the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, to Downing Street this morning.

The leaders began by discussing the strength of the UK-Canada relationship, noting that ties between the two countries are closer than ever, including deep cooperation on trade and defence. They agreed that there is significant scope to build further on this partnership, delivering for people both in the UK and in Canada.

They discussed the situation in the Middle East and agreed on the importance of restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, underlining the need for stability and the protection of international shipping routes.

The leaders also underscored their commitment to Ukraine and reiterated the need for all partners to maintain pressure on Russia and its war chest.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.