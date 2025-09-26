PM meeting with Prime Minister Albanese of Australia: 26 September 2025

This afternoon the Prime Minister hosted the Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese in 10 Downing Street.

The Prime Minister said it was good to see the Australian Prime Minister at the Global Progressive Action Conference earlier in the day, which showcased the common values and ties that our two countries shared.

The Prime Minister added that the UK-Australia economic partnership was strong, and we enjoyed close cooperation on trade.

Both leaders agreed to take this relationship into the future by exploring further opportunities to harness Australia’s critical mineral reserves in areas like defence and technology, which would create jobs and deliver investments for the benefit of working people in both countries.

The leaders reiterated their commitment to AUKUS, which was an integral part of our shared security. They also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, including through ongoing work led by the Prime Minister to bring together allies in the Coalition of the Willing.

After the UK and Australia took the historic step to recognise the State of Palestine this week, the Prime Minister said now we needed to find a way forward to end the fighting, free the hostages and deliver a long-term peace for Palestinians and Israelis alike.