PM meeting with Prime Minister Albanese of Australia: 25 October 2024

The Prime Minister met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting this week.

The Prime Minister began by expressing commitment to visit Australia in the near future.

The leaders reflected on the future of the Commonwealth, including the opportunity to drive trade and growth, and build brighter futures for the next generation.

Turning to the impact of climate change in the region, and the importance of ensuring resilience among Commonwealth members, including in the Pacific, the Prime Minister said he was pleased that Australia had bid to host COP31.

The leaders discussed the opportunity of transitioning to clean energy and ensuring energy security throughout the transition.

The leaders also discussed global stability, including the situation in the Middle East and the importance of regional security in the Pacific.

The Prime Minister looked forward to speaking again soon.