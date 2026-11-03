PM meeting with Prime Minister Albanese of Australia: 2 November 2026

The Prime Minister met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua.

The leaders discussed the increasingly uncertain global landscape and agreed that strong partnerships between close allies like the UK and Australia are more important than ever.

Turning to the AUKUS partnership, the leaders agreed the build programme was making strong progress, and the submarines would play vital role in the defence and security of all three nations.

The Prime Minister reflected on the UK’s decision to sanction West Bank settlements, and the leaders agreed on the need to stand by the two state solution.

Both reflected on the impact of the Israel-Palestine conflict on community cohesion and agreed there was no place for anti-semitism in the UK or Australia.

The leaders also underlined their unwavering support for Ukraine.

Turning to the close relationship between the UK and Australia, the leaders underlined the importance of ensuring opportunities for young people both at home and abroad.

On broader migration, the Prime Minister updated on the new rules being rolled out for migrants looking to settle in the UK, and the leaders discussed how best to drive down illegal migration.

They both looked forward to continuing their discussions during CHOGM and staying in close contact.