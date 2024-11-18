PM meeting with Prime Minister Albanese of Australia: 18 November 2024

The Prime Minister met the Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese at the G20 Summit in Brazil today.

Prime Minister Albanese began by asking about the recently announced UK Budget. The Prime Minister said he was committed to fixing the foundations of the country, prioritising economic growth and delivering for the British people.

They discussed their ongoing commitment to climate collaboration and looked forward to the work of the Australia-UK Climate and Energy Partnership, launched last month at CHOGM.

At a challenging time for the world, both leaders reiterated their commitment to the AUKUS defence and security partnership, which will advance a free and open Indo-Pacific while maintaining peace and stability.

The Prime Minister reiterated the need for G20 leaders to double down on support for Ukraine. Both agreed that they would do whatever it takes to ensure Putin does not win.