PM meeting with Prime Minister Al-Sudani of Iraq: 14 January 2025

The Prime Minister met with Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani in Downing Street this afternoon.

He welcomed the fact that Iraq has become safer and more prosperous under Prime Minister Al-Sudani’s leadership and said that the UK is keen to assist in building that momentum through a modern and future-looking partnership between the UK and Iraq.

The leaders reflected on the situation in the Middle East and emphasised the importance of supporting peace and stability across the region following recent developments in Syria.

They also welcomed the deepening of bilateral defence ties through the signing of a new joint statement on defence and committed to continuing strong cooperation on counterterrorism.

Turning to economic growth, the Prime Minster welcomed the expanding partnership between the UK and Iraq in this space, as illustrated by the signing of the landmark Partnership and Cooperation Agreement today and the announcement of a £12.3 billion trade package.

On illegal migration, the leaders discussed their intent to work towards a new and ambitious returns agreement between the UK and Iraq. They welcomed the progress on border security made during the Home Secretary’s visit to Iraq in November and committed to working even more closely to disrupt people smuggling networks.

The leaders agreed to remain in close touch and looked forward to further strengthening the relationship between their two countries in the coming years.