PM meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 7 November 2024
The Prime Minister met the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European Political Community meeting in Budapest today.
The Prime Minister expressed his deep concern at the growing number of North Korean troops on the Ukrainian border. He said this was proof of Putin’s increasing desperation.
He said the UK will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes for Russia to withdraw.