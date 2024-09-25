PM meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 25 September 2024

The Prime Minister met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at UNGA this afternoon.

The two leaders had a productive meeting, with the Prime Minister paying tribute to the continued courage of the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that Ukraine is at a critical point in the war, but he reiterated the UK’s support is ironclad and will continue for as long as it takes.

President Zelenskyy set out his ambitions for the coming months and thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s continued backing.

They agreed to keep in close contact in the coming weeks.