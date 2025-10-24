PM meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 24 October 2025

The Prime Minister hosted the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at Downing Street this morning, ahead of a Coalition of the Willing meeting.

The Prime Minister began by reiterating the government’s steadfast support for Ukraine, both today and long into the future.

Paying tribute to President Trump’s leadership on sanctions this week, the Prime Minister said the progress made on applying pressure on Russia’s economy through oil and gas sanctions was a really significant moment.

It was now vital countries built on that momentum and went further to supply long-range capabilities to Ukraine, the leaders agreed.

Turning to Russia’s systematic targeting of critical national infrastructure, the leaders said it was extremely important to step up support to Ukraine’s national grid and look at new solutions to keep the lights on in villages and towns hit by Russian strikes through the winter.

The leaders agreed to speak again soon.