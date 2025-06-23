PM meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 23 June 2025

The Prime Minister welcomed President Zelenskyy to Downing Street this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by sharing his condolences with President Zelenskyy on the deaths of five Ukrainians following Russian strikes overnight.

Looking ahead to the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague, the leaders welcomed the Secretary General’s focus on the Alliance’s steadfast support, including through significant pledges of financial support from Allies.

The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of ensuring Ukraine’s Armed Forces had the defensive equipment they needed to push back Russian forces, while also working towards a just and lasting peace.

Discussing how the UK and Ukraine could go further on military cooperation, the leaders discussed opportunities to expand industrial collaboration between defence companies in both countries.

Turning to Coalition of the Willing planning, the leaders agreed the grouping should convene virtually in the coming weeks to update members on next steps.

Both looked forward to seeing one another again at The Hague Summit tomorrow.