PM meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 18 March 2026

The Prime Minister hosted the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at Downing Street yesterday afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by setting out the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine, adding that with the focus on the Middle East he was determined to ensure the world does not take its eyes off what’s happening in Ukraine.

Paying tribute to the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people, the Prime Minister commended the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ success in pushing back Russian forces in recent months.

Turning to peace talks, the Prime Minister reiterated that it was for Ukrainian people to decide their future and that the UK would stand by them every step of the way.

The leaders also welcomed the enhanced security and defence industrial declaration, which they signed today, and will boost global defensive capability against the proliferation of low cost, high tech military hardware, including drones.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.