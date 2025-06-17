PM meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 17 June 2025

The Prime Minister met President Zelenskyy of Ukraine at the G7 Summit this afternoon.

Their meeting followed an extensive session with wider partners, focused on maintaining momentum to secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

The Prime Minister and President agreed to drive forward the next stage of military support – adding that a strong Ukraine is essential to guarantee peace in the long term. They agreed to convene the next Coalition of the Willing meeting in the coming weeks.

They also discussed ramping up the economic pressure on Putin, with the Prime Minister updating the President on the new sanctions announced by the United Kingdom today.

They agreed there should be no place to hide for those who fund Putin’s war machine.