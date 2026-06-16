PM meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 16 June 2026

The Prime Minister met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine at the G7 in France this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by updating President Zelenskyy on the UK’s latest package of support, including £210 million of UK Export Finance support to power Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, and 70 new sanctions targeting Russia’s decrepit shadow fleet, military procurement supply chains and illicit finance networks.

The leaders discussed Ukraine’s momentum on the battlefield and reflected on the session held by G7 leaders earlier in the day, which had underlined their unity on Ukraine.

It was clear there was a collective resolve to put pressure on Putin, both leaders agreed.

It was now vital G7 countries gave Ukraine the support it needed to continue its success in driving back Russian forces, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.