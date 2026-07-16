PM meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 16 July 2026

The Prime Minister met President Zelenskyy in Kyiv this morning, during his fourth visit to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said that he was grateful and deeply humbled to receive the Order of Freedom for outstanding merit, the highest honour that can be given in Ukraine to anyone from another country.

They discussed the support the UK has provided to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s illegal war and the Prime Minister was clear that this would be unwavering, and that the whole of the UK would continue to stand behind Ukraine in their fight against Putin’s brutal regime.

The leaders reflected on the progress made to date in putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position to achieve victory and a lasting peace. The Prime Minister said he was certain that would continue.

They agreed that the increase in attacks on Kyiv in recent weeks was despicable and the Prime Minister praised the Ukrainian people’s remarkable courage and defiance, as the war runs into its fifth year.

They thanked each other for all the close work in the last two years and said that the relationship between the UK and Ukraine was stronger than ever before.

They said that they would continue to stay in close contact and looked forward to seeing each other again.