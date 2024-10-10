PM meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 10 October 2024

The Prime Minister hosted President Zelenskyy in Downing Street this morning to discuss his victory plan for Ukraine.

The Prime Minister welcomed the opportunity to be briefed by the President, and underscored the UK’s steadfast commitment to a sovereign Ukraine. He added that he looked forward to hearing reflections from President Zelenskyy and the other international partners he was visiting this week.

Looking ahead to the winter, and the challenges that would bring, they both agreed on the need to ensure Ukraine was in the best possible position.

The leaders also discussed Ukraine’s long-term future, and how investment in the country’s security today would support Europe’s broader security for generations to come.

Both looked forward to seeing one another again soon.