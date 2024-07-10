PM meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 10 July 2024

The Prime Minister met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit this morning.

The Prime Minister offered his deepest condolences for the awful attack on a Ukrainian hospital.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the change in government in the UK meant no change in the UK’s support for Ukraine, as illustrated by the early visit of the Defence Secretary.

President Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister for his kind words in relation to the attack of the hospital, and the immediate steps the UK has taken to further support Ukraine.

They discussed further work to strengthen the maritime capability coalition, broader Ukrainian defensive capabilities, and diplomatic efforts to build on the recent Peace Summit in Switzerland.

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to speaking further at the European Political Community meeting in the UK next week.