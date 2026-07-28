PM meeting with President Zelenskyy: 27 July 2026

The Prime Minister hosted the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at His Majesty’s Naval Base, Portsmouth.

The Prime Minister began by paying tribute to the Ukrainian people.

Their resilience and perseverance in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression was inspirational, the Prime Minister said.

He hoped his decision to host President Zelenskyy as his first international visitor sent a strong signal to the Ukrainian people of his personal commitment to Ukraine, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders reflected on the situation on the battlefield and agreed Ukraine’s success in the use of rapid innovation to exploit weaknesses in Russia’s offensive operations would also be key to European security in the future.

The leaders also discussed how further collaboration both between the UK and Ukraine diplomatically and militarily could bolster Ukraine’s defences even further.

The Prime Minister said he hoped to visit Ukraine soon.