PM meeting with President Yoon of the Republic of Korea: 11 July 2024

The Prime Minister met President Yoon of the Republic of Korea at the NATO summit today.

The President congratulated the Prime Minister on his election victory and thanked the UK once more for hosting him on an excellent State Visit last year.

Discussing current geopolitical challenges, they agreed that the Republic of Korea is a key NATO partner and we must continue to work closely together on defence, because Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security are indivisible.

The two leaders remarked that the UK and the Republic of Korea share a strategically important partnership and agreed there are further opportunities to develop stronger ties between our countries – building on the Downing Street Accord signed in November.

They looked forward to deepening our relationship across a number of issues including even deeper cooperation on security and defence, as well as further collaboration on green energy, trade, and artificial intelligence.

The President finished by wishing England good luck in the final of the Euros on Sunday.