PM meeting with President Xi Jinping of China: 29 January 2026

The Prime Minister met the Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing today.

The Prime Minister thanked the President for a warm welcome to China, and both leaders affirmed their shared commitment to building a consistent, long-term, and strategic partnership that will benefit both countries.

They agreed they would continue to enhance co-operation on areas of mutual interest, while maintaining frank and open dialogue on areas of disagreement. The Prime Minister raised areas of concern to the United Kingdom.

Accompanied by a delegation of nearly 60 of Britain’s biggest businesses and cultural organisations on his visit, the Prime Minister added that he hoped new partnerships could be forged and new opportunities unlocked for them in China.

Growth and prosperity at home is directly linked to our engagement with the world’s biggest powers abroad, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to the rest of his visit.