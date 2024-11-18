PM meeting with President Xi Jinping of China: 18 November 2024

The Prime Minister met President Xi Jinping of China at the G20 Summit in Brazil today.

The Prime Minister began by setting out that as G20 countries and members of the UN Security Council, the UK and China have a shared responsibility to work together in pursuit of global stability, economic co-operation and the clean energy transition.

They also discussed deepening the partnership bilaterally on trade and investment, health, education and other areas of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister set out that our approach would be consistent, respectful and pragmatic in order to advance these shared goals.

On climate in particular, both said that this should be high on the agenda and there was more work to be done to accelerate global progress towards net zero. Both the UK and China have an important role to play in support of the global clean power transition.

The Prime Minister said that he also wanted to engage honestly and frankly on those areas where we have different perspectives, including on Hong Kong, human rights and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

He reiterated that his approach would always be rooted in the national interests of the UK , but that we would be a predictable and pragmatic partner.

They discussed next steps and agreed that the Chancellor should visit Beijing next year to discuss economic and financial cooperation with her counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng.