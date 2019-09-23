PM meeting with President Tusk: 23 September 2019

The Prime Minister met with European Council President Tusk this afternoon at the UN General Assembly.

The Prime Minister underlined that, when the UK leaves the EU on 31 October, his preference is that we do so with a deal and spoke about the non-papers which the U.K. shared with the European Commission last week.

The leaders discussed the progress of the talks between the UK and Taskforce 50 in finding an alternative to the backstop that protects the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and the single market.

The Prime Minister emphasised that in order to secure a deal we will now need to see movement and flexibility from the EU.

The leaders agreed to keep in touch over the coming weeks.