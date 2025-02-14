PM meeting with President Trump’s Special Envoy to the UK Mark Burnett: 13 February 2025

The Prime Minister was pleased to host President Trump’s Special Envoy to the United Kingdom, Mark Burnett, at Downing Street last night, during which he took a call from President Trump and discussed his forthcoming visit to the US.

Mr Burnett and the Prime Minister agreed on the unique and special nature of the UK-US relationship, the strength of our alliance and the warmth of the connection between the two countries.

Mr Burnett reflected on his personal connections to the UK, and his mother’s experience working part time in Downing Street as a waitress over 30 years ago.

They emphasised the huge potential for even stronger collaboration on trade, tech and cultural matters between the US and the UK and looked forward to working together.