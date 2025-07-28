PM meeting with President Trump of the United States: 28 July 2025

The Prime Minister met US President Donald Trump in Scotland today.

The leaders began by discussing the appalling scenes in Gaza and agreed that urgent action was needed to bring an end to the suffering, which has reached new depths. Humanitarian aid had to be allowed in at scale and pace. They committed to work together to bring an end to the misery and starvation and continue to press for the immediate release of the remaining hostages, who have been held so cruelly for so long.

They reiterated their calls for an immediate ceasefire to pave the way for peace in the region and the Prime Minister welcomed the President’s efforts to secure this, and shared the plans he is working on with other European leaders to bring about a lasting peace.

Turning to Ukraine, the leaders agreed that they must maintain momentum to bring about an end to the war with Russia, including by putting economic pressure on Putin to come to the table without further delay.

On the landmark Economic Prosperity Deal, the leaders remarked on how beneficial the deal is for working people in the UK and the US and agreed to continue to work together to build further on their close and strong economic relationship.

The leaders discussed plans for the President’s upcoming State Visit in September, which they both looked forward to.