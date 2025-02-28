PM meeting with President Trump: 27 February 2025

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President of the United States Donald Trump met today in the White House.

The leaders discussed the depth of the special relationship between their two nations and their commitment to shared security and prosperity.

They spoke about the fair, balanced and reciprocal economic relationship that the two countries enjoy. They agreed their teams should work together to deepen this relationship, and to work together to agree a trade deal focused on tech.

On defence and security, they agreed that the strength of the UK and US’s intelligence and defence relationship is unrivalled. The Prime Minister underlined the announcement he made this week to increase defence spending to 2.5%

The leaders agreed that on Ukraine, talks must work towards a lasting peace. The Prime Minister said the UK is ready to play a leadership role on supporting Ukraine’s future security. They discussed their shared commitment to a ‘peace through strength’ approach and that their teams should collaborate on this.

The President accepted an invitation on behalf of His Majesty The King for an unprecedented second State Visit to the United Kingdom.