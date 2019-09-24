PM meeting with President Trump: 24 September 2019

The Prime Minister met President Trump today at the UN General Assembly.

The leaders underlined their shared commitment to agreeing an ambitious free trade agreement once UK leaves the EU on 31 October.

They discussed Iran’s destabilising activity in the region and the importance of deescalating tensions, and agreed that Iran should never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.

The Prime Minister raised climate change, and said the UK looked forward to hosting the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow next year.