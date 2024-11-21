PM meeting with President Subianto of the Republic of Indonesia: 21 November 2024

The Prime Minister met the President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto at Downing Street today.

The Prime Minister said that the UK and Indonesia share strong ties, which he wants to take to the next level by pursuing a new strategic partnership announced today.

They agreed this will deliver a more prosperous, secure and sustainable future for the people of both the UK and Indonesia via enhanced co-operation on trade and investment, climate and defence.

The leaders also discussed the opportunities presented by collaboration on education, and welcomed the establishment of the first UK universities in Indonesia this year.

They look forward to building on this work in the coming years.