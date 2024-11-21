Joint Statement on a new Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Indonesia and the United Kingdom: 21 November 2024

We committed to drive economic growth and want to see our bilateral trade grow to a level commensurate with the size of our economies. We share an understanding of the uncertainty in today’s global politics and agreed to work more closely together to address global challenges. We will lead by example in pursuing a just and fair energy transition, cutting carbon emissions while protecting our natural environments and ensuring economic development. This is in line with the commemorative theme of our 75th anniversary “People, Planet, Prosperity and Peace”.

Today we, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the President of the Republic of Indonesia, marked the 75th anniversary of our bilateral relations. We agreed to strengthen and revitalise our relationship through a new, deeper Strategic Partnership for the years ahead.

We welcome the MoUs and other agreements signed between our governments today, and the associated deals reached between our businesses. In addition, we are pleased to have made progress across all areas of our new Strategic Partnership:

To that end, we have agreed to pursue a new, deeper Strategic Partnership between the UK and Indonesia that we will launch in 2025. It will deliver a more prosperous, secure and sustainable future for the people of both countries. It will provide a framework, grounded in the principles of mutual respect and cooperation, to deliver the full potential of our relationship, maximise the opportunities we see for the next five years and lay the foundations for our partnership over decades to come. It will also provide a framework that engages our respective businesses, academia and research institutions, cultural organisations and wider societies.

Recognising the magnitude of current global economic challenges, we agreed to pursue all avenues to boost trade between our countries, breaking down barriers to deliver growth and jobs in both countries. We agreed to work towards a new Indonesia-UK Economic Growth Partnership, in order to drive increased trade and investment between our two countries. We acknowledged the role of investment, and highlighted the potential to partner on advancing the energy transition and strategic sustainable industries as well as defence industrial cooperation.

The UK warmly welcomes Indonesia’s application to join the OECD and will provide a package of technical support to assist Indonesia in delivering the reforms needed to meet the requirements for membership. The UK noted that Indonesia has also applied to join CPTPP, seeing the benefits of this dynamic trading group, and expressed its willingness to share its experience of the accession process.

As leaders of proud maritime nations, we appreciate the importance of the blue economy. In response to Indonesia’s ambitions to scale up its fishing fleet, the UK outlined plans to support industry efforts to deliver innovative and sustainable high-end vessels, with an initial project under development. This will support jobs and growth in both countries, while harnessing UK financing technical expertise and green technology. We also shared our concern over illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and agreed to promote the conservation and sustainable use of ocean resources – in line with the UK-Indonesia Blue Planet Fund Country Plan. We further welcomed a partnership to strengthen the Indonesian Coast Guard’s maritime surveillance and intelligence systems to enhance maritime safety and environmental protection.

We agreed on the importance of robust and diverse supply chains, including for critical minerals and food security. Building on our recently signed MoU on a Strategic Partnership on Critical Minerals, we welcomed the establishment of a Working Group to promote high quality ESG practices, reinforce green and sustainable supply chains, and build capacity in the minerals sector. We agreed on the need to harness innovation to bolster food security and strengthen food resilience while mitigating environmental risks, and agreed to deepen collaboration on agricultural productivity, agricultural technologies, and on forest and land administration.

Sharing the view that education, health, and research and innovation are essential to supporting long-term sustainable growth, we agreed to promote collaboration in these areas. We recognised the need for closer collaboration on artificial intelligence and related digital innovation. We welcomed the establishment of the first UK universities in Indonesia this year. We agreed to deepen our cooperation in the field of healthcare by supporting initiatives that enhance health education, specialist clinical expertise, and research and innovation.