PM meeting with President Stubb of Finland: 26 March 2026

The Prime Minister met the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, ahead of the Joint Expeditionary Force Summit (JEF) today.

The Prime Minister welcomed the President’s steadfast support for Ukraine, and the leaders discussed plans to maintain pressure on Russia, including through sanctions and efforts to counter the shadow fleet.

Discussing the ongoing situation in the Middle East, both leaders agreed on the importance of coordinated engagement with international partners to help bring an end to this conflict.

They reiterated the need for freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The leaders reflected on the broader UK–EU relationship, and the Prime Minister set out the UK’s ambition for constructive engagement with European partners ahead of the planned UK–EU summit later this year.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.