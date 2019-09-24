PM meeting with President Sisi: 24 September 2019

The Prime Minister met President Sisi of Egypt today at the UN General Assembly in New York.

The leaders recalled their constructive meeting at the G7 Summit in Biarritz and reconfirmed their commitment to work together to build on the positive progress in our bilateral relationship.

They discussed our two countries’ economic ties and the importance of building on this after the UK leaves the EU.

The Prime Minister and President also discussed their concerns about the situation in Libya.