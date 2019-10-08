PM meeting with President Sassoli of the European Parliament: 8 October 2019

The Prime Minister welcomed President Sassoli of the European Parliament to Downing Street this afternoon.

The Prime Minister stated his preference for leaving the EU with a deal. He emphasised that the UK’s proposal represents a significant step and a reasonable compromise which respects the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, the Single Market and provides for democratic consent in Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister set out how there is little time remaining to negotiate a new agreement, and so we need to move quickly and work together to agree a deal. He reiterated that if we did not reach an agreement then the UK will leave without a deal on the 31st October.

The leaders discussed the need to approve any revised Withdrawal Agreement in both parliaments.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the generous offer that the UK has made on citizens’ rights and called for other member states to reciprocate the offer for UK citizens living in the EU.