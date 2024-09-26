PM meeting with President Ruto of Kenya: 25 September 2024

The Prime Minister met Kenyan President William Ruto at UNGA this afternoon.

The two leaders stressed how pleased they were to meet each other for the first time, and agreed the UK and Kenya share a close and important partnership.

They agreed to take forward work to further strengthen the bilateral relationship, building on the existing Strategic Partnership between our two countries.

In particular, both leaders shared their determination to deliver world-leading action to tackle climate change and accelerate the energy transition.

The Prime Minister praised President Ruto’s extensive and pioneering leadership in this area, both in Kenya and through his international work across Africa and the world to accelerate the clean energy transition, and reiterated his ambition to turn the UK into a clean energy superpower.

Both looked forward to working together more closely and agreed to take forward work to champion clean power internationally– including leveraging the power of private sector investment and international financial institution reform to deliver on their climate ambitions.